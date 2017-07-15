Lightning strikes start fires in Manor and Pflugerville

(Photo: AFD)

Lightning strikes started fires in Pflugerville and Manor as storms rolled through the area Saturday.

Around 5:30 p.m., Manor city officials said a structure fire in the 12800 block of Snow Lane was sparked by a lightning strike.

At 6 p.m., the Austin Fire Department said a house at 18408 Friendship Hill in Pflugerville caught on fire after a lightning strike. The fire, which was in the attic, was extinguished.

Box Alarm 18408 Friendship Hill. Pflugerville and Austin Fire OS of house struck by lightning. Attic fire has been extinguished. pic.twitter.com/QZcJxJ0q8W — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) July 15, 2017

