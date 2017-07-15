Lightning strikes start fires in Manor and Pflugerville

Lightning strikes started fires in Pflugerville and Manor as storms rolled through the area Saturday.
Around 5:30 p.m., Manor city officials said a structure fire in the 12800 block of Snow Lane was sparked by a lightning strike.
At 6 p.m., the Austin Fire Department said a house at 18408 Friendship Hill in Pflugerville caught on fire after a lightning strike. The fire, which was in the attic, was extinguished.
© 2017 KVUE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs