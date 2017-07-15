KVUE
Lightning strikes start fires in Manor and Pflugerville

KVUE 6:25 PM. CDT July 15, 2017

Lightning strikes started fires in Pflugerville and Manor as storms rolled through the area Saturday. 

Around 5:30 p.m., Manor city officials said a structure fire in the 12800 block of Snow Lane was sparked by a lightning strike.

At 6 p.m., the Austin Fire Department said a house at 18408 Friendship Hill in Pflugerville caught on fire after a lightning strike. The fire, which was in the attic, was extinguished. 

 

