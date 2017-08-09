Manor student to shy to ask for yearbook signatures gets thoughtful surprise from classmates

(Photo: Trejo, Rebeca, KVUE)

MANOR - From empty pages to a yearbook filled with encouraging words, students in Manor Wednesday organized a unique event for one of their classmates.

Brenton Kent graduated from Manor High School this spring, but no one signed his yearbook.

A friend of his did not want to see Brenton start college without knowing his high school peers care about him.

"I'm just so happy that he can get his book signed,” said Janice Kent, Brenton’s mom. “Because he really wanted his book signed.”

Teachers and friends made a mark in 18-year-old Brenton Kent’s life.

One of the messages read: “You are a generous, great and hard working person."

Brenton Kent does not socialize much and is autistic.

"It's important to remember some people,” said Brenton Kent.

He was involved in several clubs but was shy to ask his peers to sign his yearbook.

So his friend, Grant Loveless, urged people on Facebook.

"When I was younger, I didn't have that many friends,” said Loveless. “It was like more like me trying to get the memories for him. Because when you go through life, you need those memories to look back on."

Janice Kent said her family could not be more grateful.

"I just don't really know how to express how much I appreciate that one of his classmates would go through all these efforts to help my son get his yearbook signed,” said Janice Kent.

Student after student stopped by.

"I thought that it would be super nice for him to get everybody's signature on the yearbook,” said Manor High School student Kaya McGruder.

It is said a picture is worth a thousand words. And words on paper will last a lifetime.

"Brenton just wants to fit in,” said his mom. "He just wants to be included."

Brenton's parents said their son is very smart and they are seeking an internship for him in computer science or engineering.

© 2017 KVUE-TV