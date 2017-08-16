Two killed in crash near Manor

(Photo: KVUE)

Two men were killed in a crash near Manor Wednesday evening, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

ATCEMS said the crash was around 8:40 p.m. near 18011 FM 969, south of Manor. Two men, one who is estimated to be about 35-years-old and the other estimated to be in his 60s, were deceased on the scene.

ATCEMS said no other patients were involved.

A description of vehicles involved was not available. The victims have not been identified.

All lanes of FM 969 are closed in the area of the crash. Drivers should avoid the area.

© 2017 KVUE-TV