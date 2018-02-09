Jonathan Nunnally, 22.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - New details have been released in the case involving a 22-year-old man who Williamson County police said was caught on video dragging a deputy with his car Feb. 7.

The suspect, identified as Jonathan Nunnally, 22, was allegedly asleep at a traffic light at 1368 W Louis Henna Blvd, when Williamson County Deputy Tabytha Horseman knocked on his vehicle door to check on him. Once Nunnally woke up, Deputy Horseman ordered him to take his foot off the brake and take the keys from the ignition.

According to the affidavit, Deputy Horseman placed the car keys on the top of the vehicle, identified herself as a police officer, and asked Nunnally for his drivers license and proof of insurance. An alleged odor of alcohol and marijuana was emitting from his vehicle. Police said that is when Nunnally asked, "Is anyone else coming?"

Once Deputy Horseman confirmed that no other officers were coming, Nunnally allegedly pulled out a second set of keys from his pocket and put them into the vehicle's ignition and began to drive away, dragging the deputy.

According to the affidavit, Nunnally kicked Deputy Horseman several times in her legs in an apparent attempt to throw her from the moving vehicle. Nunnally allegedly maneuvered his upper body to the passenger seat in order to gain leverage in kicking the deputy out of the vehicle. Nunnally then yelled "Get out!" as he kicked Deputy Horseman, police said.

Deputy Horseman was then able to get control of the vehicle and get it to stop.

Nunnally has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant. His bond has been set at $500,000 and according to the sheriff's office, is currently in the Williamson County Jail.

© 2018 KVUE-TV