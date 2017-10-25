Man with medical issues reported missing in New Braunfels found

Police said that Aaron Dome left his residence in the 3200 block of Espada -- in the Mission Hills Ranch subdivision -- Tuesday evening without telling family where he was going. (Photo: New Braunfels police)

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS - A 27-year-old man with medical issues who went missing from New Braunfels has been found.

Police said that Aaron Dome left his residence in the 3200 block of Espada -- in the Mission Hills Ranch subdivision -- Tuesday evening without telling family where he was going. Dome suffers from several medical-related issues, so his family was concerned about his well-being.

He was found Wednesday afternoon.

