Man who died after striking pole identified

AUSTIN - Police identified a 26-year-old man who died after colliding with a pole along South Interstate 35 early Monday morning.

According to the Austin Police Department, Joshua Chesed Alexander was driving a gray 2007 Chevrolet in the southbound lanes of the 13100 block of I-35. He left the roadway for a reason unknown to APD and struck a metal pole. Alexander died on the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call APD at 512-974-5789.

