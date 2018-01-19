Man wanted on Pflugerville charges of child abuse arrested in Kansas

Michael Lee Lopez (Photo: Pflugerville Police Dept.)

WICHITA, KANSAS - A man wanted on numerous charges in Pflugerville was arrested Friday in Wichita, Kansas, according to the Pflugerville Police Department.

Police said Michael Lee Lopez, 55, of Wichita was arrested by the Wichita Police Department's Exploited and Missing Child Unit at a local residence there.

Lopez was wanted by the Pflugerville Police Department on multiple warrants, including continuous sexual abuse of a child, aggravated sexual assault of a child, and indecency with a child by contact. Police said these charges stem from incidents involving two different children and were reported to have occurred between 2014 and 2017 in Pflugerville and Temple, Texas.

Police said the man's bond was set by a Travis County District Court judge at $175,000 and his extradition to Travis County has been approved.

