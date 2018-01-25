Man wanted for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman arrested

BLANCO COUNTY, TEXAS - Police have arrested the man they have accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in Blanco County.

Timothy Wade Foth, 37, was arrested in San Antonio Friday without incident after Captain Ben Ablon from Blanco contacted him through social media and convinced him to surrender, according to the sheriff's office.

According to deputies, on Tuesday they responded to an emergency call from a woman in her 30s that she had been attacked.

The woman told police she had accepted a ride from an acquaintance, later identified as Foth, when he allegedly took her to his home in southeast Blanco County. There, she claims she was attacked, restrained and sexually assaulted by Foth.

Authorities said the woman was taken to a local hospital for injuries she sustained in the attack.

Deputies said they found evidence in Foth's house that supported the woman's allegations after obtaining a search warrant.

© 2018 KVUE-TV