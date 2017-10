Police car with lights on. (Photo: Westend61/Getty Images, Westend61 / Sean Locke)

AUSTIN - A man in his 30s has been taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

According to ATCEMS, the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Riverside Drive at around 4:30 p.m. Monday. The man was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries.

This developing story will update as more information becomes available.

