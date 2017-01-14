Man shot, killed in Southeast Travis County

Police lights.

TRAVIS COUNTY - Editorial Note: An earlier version of this story stated that the deceased was a robbery victim. According to TCSO, that information is not known yet. This story has been updated with the correct information.

The Travis County Sheriff's office is investigating a homicide after a man was shot to death Saturday morning.

According to deputies, they responded to the 6950 block of South U.S. 183 for a trauma alert. Officials said when they arrived on the scene at 2:26 a.m., they found a Hispanic man in his 40s seriously bleeding. While they waited for paramedics to arrive, deputies performed CPR on the victim. When Austin Travis -County Emergency Medical Services arrived at the location, they took over live saving measures, but their efforts were no use. The man was pronounced dead at 2:52 a.m.

Investigators said prior to finding the wounded man, a group of people were robbed by several suspects in a building next to the Plaza De Mexico. Minutes after the robbery, the man was seen outside the building wounded. A witness to the incident called the police and reported hearing shots fired.

As of Saturday afternoon, it's not known if the man shot to death played a role in the robbery or if he was a victim.

The Travis County Medical Examiner's office completed the autopsy Saturday morning, but have not confirmed the man's identity. The Medical Examiner said his identity will be released when they can confirm his identity through fingerprint analysis and his next of kin is notified by the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

