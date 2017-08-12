KVUE
Man seriously injured after 20 to 30 foot fall from cliff at Lake Travis

KVUE 6:45 PM. CDT August 12, 2017

A man was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after falling between 20 and 30 feet from a cliff into Lake Travis, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

ATCEMS said the fall was reported around 6 p.m. near 105 Yacht Club Cove. The man, estimated to be in his 20s, was transported by boat to the marina. 

ATCEMS declared a trauma alert and STAR Flight was called to the scene. The man was transported by helicopter to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. 

