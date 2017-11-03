Man sent to hospital after apartment fire

Flames. (Photo: St Lowitsch / EyeEm / Getty Images)

AUSTIN - One man has serious injuries after an apartment fire that broke out near Lamar Boulevard and 51st Street Friday afternoon.

According to the Austin Fire Department, the fire happened at an apartment complex located at 104 West North Loop Boulevard. The man has been taken to a hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

This story will update as more information becomes available.

