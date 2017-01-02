KVUE
Man rescued after falling 40- to 50-feet near Pennybacker Bridge

KVUE 6:44 AM. CST January 02, 2017

AUSTIN - A man is expected to be okay after falling 40- to 50-feet off a cliff near the Pennybacker Bridge early Monday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Authorities told KVUE the man in his 20s was hiking with a friend when he fell at the northwest side of the bridge. When rescue crews arrived, the friend was able to tell them where he fell.

The man was hurt but he is expected to be okay.


