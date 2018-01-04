KVUE
Man reportedly stabbed near ARCH shelter, EMS says

Drew Knight, KVUE 7:15 PM. CST January 04, 2018

AUSTIN - Austin-Travis County EMS reported that a man was stabbed in Downtown Austin Thursday evening.

EMS officials said the alleged stabbing occurred around 6:50 p.m. and that a male in his 50s was transferred to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries from a reported stab wound.

ATCEMS said the incident occurred near the 500 block of East Seventh Street, which is near the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH).

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

