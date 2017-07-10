Man pulled from Lake Travis dies at hospital

Austin-Travis County EMS (Photo: Martin Doporto, KVUE)

TRAVIS COUNTY - A man who was pulled onto a party boat after he was seen struggling in Lake Travis Sunday afternoon has died at the hospital, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

According to TCSO, Saugata Ghosh, 34, was swimming with several friends when he started to struggle in the water. He was taken to Emerald Point Marina by lake patrol deputies where CPR was continued. He was then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:26 p.m.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office in the coming weeks pending toxicology results.

