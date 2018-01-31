Man pronounced dead after reports of gunfire near Manor, EMS says

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

MANOR, TEXAS - A man was declared dead Wednesday night after EMS received reports of gunfire near Manor, Texas.

EMS officials said they received the call around 8:40 p.m. and responded to the 12700 block of William Harrison Street, where a man in his 40s was pronounced dead on scene.

EMS said that callers reported they heard gunshots in the area, but officials have not yet confirmed the man's cause of death.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

