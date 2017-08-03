Man led police on chase while attacking passenger with screwdriver, police say

Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS - After leading police on a high-speed chase along Interstate 35 in new Braunfels while allegedly attacking his passenger with a screwdriver Thursday, the 24-year-old driver was arrested, according to police.

According to the New Braunfels Police Department, they received numerous reports of a vehicle driving erratically on northbound I-35 at around 12:15 p.m. When officers found the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver -- which was towing a green trailer with landscaping equipment -- continued northbound at a high rate of speed. Driving between 80 to 100 mph and weaving through traffic and passing vehicles on the inside shoulder, the vehicle eventually struck the center concrete median.

The crash caused significant damage to the vehicle, but the driver continued on the highway before crashing into the center wall again. This time, the vehicle came to a stop in the center lane of traffic in the 8000 block of I-35 near Watson Lane.

Officers found two men inside the vehicle. Police said the 47-year-old passenger from Mexico was suffering serious injuries that were allegedly inflicted on him by the 24-year-old during the pursuit. The passenger was taken to a hospital.

Police said the driver, who is from San Antonio and was not identified by NBPD, was extremely combative with officers and resisted arrest. Police said he spit in the face of an officer and a firefighter and kicked out the back of a patrol vehicle. He was taken to a hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries sustained during the pursuit, crash and arrest.

The driver faces charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint, evading arrest, resisting arrest, two charges of harassment of a public servant and criminal mischief. Additional charges may be pending after several other vehicles were damaged during the pursuit.

