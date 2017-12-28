Man points gun at victim who allegedly stole girlfriend's family heirlooms

AUSTIN - A man is accused of threatening to shoot a victim in order to take back his girlfriend's alleged, stolen family heirlooms, police said.

The suspect, Ozzy Frias, 31, told police that six months ago the victim allegedly took rings belonging to Frias' girlfriend from their home. Police said that Frias was upset because the rings were family heirlooms. According to the affidavit, around Dec. 23, a friend called Frias and told him the rings were taken by the victim.

On Dec. 26, Frias allegedly decided to get his property back. According to the affidavit, Frias brought a 10 mm Glock semiautomatic pistol with him when he and the victim went to go "smoke a blunt" at the victim's apartment.

Afterward, police said Frias then told the victim to drive him to an apartment complex in North Austin because he wanted to "collect on a debt owed to him." When the vehicle stopped at the building, Frias allegedly pulled out his pistol, pointed it at the victim, and demanded the stolen property back.

According to the affidavit, Frias allegedly fired a shot at the ground to show the victim he was serious.

The victim was able to wrestle the gun from Frias, and allegedly held the gun to the back of Frias' head until police arrived, police said.

Frias was arrested for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $50,000.

According to online records, he is currently in the Travis County Jail.

