Man has serious injuries after reported stabbing

AUSTIN - One man has been taken to a hospital with stab wounds after an incident which happened at around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the stabbing victim was about 30-years-old and has potentially serious injuries. Austin police said that the suspect -- who is not in custody yet -- stabbed the victim multiple times at the 2100 block of William Cannon Drive.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.

No other people have been injured in this stabbing, according to ATCEMS.

This story will update as more information becomes available.

