Man killed, woman injured in North Austin shooting

(Photo: KVUE)

A man was found dead on the scene and a woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting in North Austin Wednesday evening, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

ATCEMS said the shooting was reported in the 6700 block of Guadalupe St. around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene and the woman was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries. Neither of their identities have been released.

It is not yet clear how the shooting started.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is released.

© 2017 KVUE-TV