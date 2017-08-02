Man found dead in west Austin, woman injured

Police lights.

AUSTIN - A man was found dead near the Colorado River, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said in a tweet Thursday.

EMS said a critical incident was reported in the 4400 block of Aqua Verde Drive at 3:23 p.m.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in her 20s was reported in serious condition and was transported to South Austin Medical Center.

No other information was immediately available.

Editors Note: Austin- Travis County Emergency Medical Services said a vehicle was not involved in the incident. This story has been updated to reflect this detail.

