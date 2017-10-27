Man killed in auto-pedestrian collision, EMS says

AUSTIN - Austin-Travis County EMS said a man was killed in an auto-pedestrian collision Friday night.

Officials confirmed that a male in his 50s was struck on the 3400 block of South Lamar Blvd. near the Broken Spoke around 9 p.m. The man was pronounced dead on scene, ATCEMS said, though CPR was initiated. Officials said the driver of the vehicle did stay on scene.

Austin police said Lamar was closed in both directions following the collision.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

