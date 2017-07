(Photo: KVUE)

A man was injured Saturday after he fell from a party barge on Lake Travis, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

ATCEMS said the fall was reported shortly after 7 p.m. near the 5900 block of Hiline Road on Lake Travis.

The man had serious but non-life-threatening injuries and declined transportation to a hospital, ATCEMS said.

