(Photo: KVUE)

A man was taken to the hospital after he fell from scaffolding Wednesday afternoon, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

ATCEMS said a man in his 20s fell about 25 feet from scaffolding in the 6100 block of Highland Campus Drive. He was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

© 2017 KVUE-TV