Man has serious injuries after North I-35 crash

AUSTIN - A man has serious injuries after he was involved in a crash at North Interstate 35 and East U.S. 290 Wednesday morning.
According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, the man was involved in the crash at 6:51 a.m. and was taken to University Medical Center Brackenridge with serious injuries.
The U.S. 290 at I-35 flyover was blocked due to the collision, but it has since reopened.
