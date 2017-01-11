Man has serious injuries after North I-35 crash

Drivers were asked to avoid the area of North Interstate 35 and East U.S. 290 Wednesday morning after a serious crash happened. (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - A man has serious injuries after he was involved in a crash at North Interstate 35 and East U.S. 290 Wednesday morning.

According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, the man was involved in the crash at 6:51 a.m. and was taken to University Medical Center Brackenridge with serious injuries.

The U.S. 290 at I-35 flyover was blocked due to the collision, but it has since reopened.

