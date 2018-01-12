Man gets 88-year prison sentence over East Austin murder in 2016: Report

Dedric Darnell Dixon (Photo: Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN - A man arrested for murder over a $5 dispute has been sentenced to 88 years in prison, according to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

According to the report, Dedric Dixon, 46, received the sentence Friday after the jury returned their verdict around 7:40 p.m.

Dixon was arrested in March 2016 for the murder of Carlos Swist. According to court documents, Dixon and Swist had been involved in a verbal dispute at a local corner store over money that had been dropped on the ground. Swist was later found dead with a single gunshot wound to the head.

