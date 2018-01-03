Man found with suspected crystal meth after crash in Fayette County

LA GRANGE - A man was arrested near LaGrange, Texas for allegedly driving recklessly while being in possession of suspected crystal meth.

On Jan. 2, at 1 p.m., a Fayette County dispatcher received a 911 call reporting that a man driving on Highway 71 near Power Plant Road, east of LaGrange sideswiped another vehicle. The caller also informed the dispatcher that the driver was acting strangely.

Accompanied by the Department of Public Safety, deputies arrived at the scene to interview the driver and noted he was acting unusual.

The suspect was identified as Caleb Boaz, 24, from Orange, Texas. According to the Fayette County report, Boaz gave consent for authorities to search his vehicle where they found a crystal substance resembling crystal meth.

Boaz was charged with possession of a controlled substance and transported to the Dan R. Beck Justice center where he remains in custody, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

