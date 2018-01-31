Man found resting inside vehicle arrested on possession charges

(Photo: FCSO)

FAYETTE COUNTY, TEXAS - A Houston man was arrested on Jan. 24 after Fayette County Sheriff's Office officials say they found methamphetamine and marijuana in his vehicle.

The FCSO reported that on Jan. 24 around 10:45 a.m., a deputy conducted a welfare concern on a Dodge Charger parked on the Makinson Road feeder near State Highway 71 eastbound. The deputy observed a subject's feet protruding from the window, and as he approached, the male subject sat up.

While identifying the driver, the deputy reported that he observed a glass pipe in a cup holder in plain sight and that the driver claimed the pipe was his. Officials said consent to search the car was granted and that the deputy found marijuana and a felony amount of methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Police said the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Berney Shawn Phillips, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.

