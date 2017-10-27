Man found guilty of murder in Downtown Austin shooting to learn his sentencing

Endicott McCray. (Photo: APD)

AUSTIN - Endicott McCray -- the man found guilty of murder in a Downtown Austin shooting that killed a woman and injured four others in 2016 -- will find out his sentencing Friday.

The sentencing phase of his trial began Friday morning with witnesses taking the stand.

The wife of Teqnika Moultrie took the stand, reflecting on the fact that "time doesn't make it better, it makes it worse."

Moultrie died at the scene of the shooting that night.

"It's not fair," her wife said. "It's just not fair."

McCray's mother also spoke in the courtroom, saying he generally avoids confrontation and that he typically thinks things through before he says things. His mother said that he has always been a caring brother to his six sisters.

