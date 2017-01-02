Man fires gun in air to scare NYE crowd, police say

Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

AUSTIN - An Austin man faces charges after he allegedly fired his shotgun in the air in order to scare a group of people who were popping firecrackers in a South Austin neighborhood on New Year's Day, an affidavit claims.

When police responded to the neighborhood due to reports of gunshots being fired, they saw a man who was on his phone go inside a residence located on Gold Moss Cove. After determining that there was no active shooting happening and that no one had been shot, officers started speaking with neighbors who said they witnessed the man at the residence fire his shotgun in the air.

One witness told police he heard a man later identified as Shawn Smith yell out into the street, "People have to (expletive) work" and "I'm going to get my gun." He was yelling at a group of people who were shooting off fireworks in the street.

Witnesses said Smith then retrieved a shotgun and walked toward the group saying, "I've got a gun (expletives)," before he fired two rounds over his head. This caused the group of people to run and hide behind cars and in houses. Smith was then seen walking back toward his residence.

One neighbor said Smith could be heard on his cell phone "talking about scaring people with a shotgun for popping firecrackers," the affidavit said.

A video recording of the alleged incident was given to officers, who said that the audio reflects what was reported. Officers were also able to find two shotgun shell casings along the street where the alleged shooting happened.

When officers spoke with Smith, he denied firing a gun in the air, but did say he has a shotgun in his residence.