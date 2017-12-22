Man escapes police by driving off cliff after high-speed chase, NBPD says

George Fuentes, 30.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS - A man allegedly orchestrated a high-speed chase with New Braunfels Police and escaped arrest by driving off the road and over a cliff Friday morning.

New Braunfels Police said George Fuentes, 30, did not obey police when asked to pull over for a traffic stop in the 1100 block of I-35 South at Walnut Avenue. Instead, police said he began driving near 100 mph on I-35.

Officials said other law enforcement agencies -- Texas DPS, the Comal County Sheriff's Office and the Comal County Constables Office -- joined the pursuit of the suspect's vehicle. Fuentes allegedly drove on four roadways before driving off of Lookout Road in Live Oak, police said.

Police said Fuentes' vehicle drove into a field, went over a small cliff and landed in a drainage ditch.

Fuentes and his 37-year-old female passenger then allegedly fled on foot in different directions. The woman, a New Braunfels resident, was captured by Live Oak Police.

Police are still searching for Fuentes.

Officials said there's a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation. It states he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of George Fuentes should call 911 or call Comal County Crime Stoppers. All tips to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous and they are offering a reward of up to $2000 for information that leads to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment.

