Man dies after boat hits shoreline at Lake Travis

AUSTIN - A man who was on a boat with his wife and 4-year-old daughter died Sunday night after he collided with the shore of Lake Travis, Texas Parks and Wildlife confirmed to KVUE Tuesday.

A representative told KVUE that the man hit the shore at around 9:45 p.m. at Hurst Creek before he was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. The representative said that the boater did not see the shoreline. No alcohol was involved.

The man's wife and daughter are okay, the representative said.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.

