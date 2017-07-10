Man who died after striking guard rail head-on identified

AUSTIN - A man who died after he drifted off to the side of the roadway and struck a guard rail head-on early Saturday morning has been identified by Austin police.
According to Austin police, Daniel Joseph Royas, 31, was driving a silver 2008 Nissan Sentra in the southbound lanes of the 8500 block of FM 2222 at around 12:30 a.m. when his vehicle drifted off the right side of the road. He then struck the end of the guard rail head-on.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Anyone with information regarding this incident, which is still being investigated, should call the Austin Police Department's Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8255.
