Man dies after other driver fails to yield, DPS says

AUSTIN - A 29-year-old man died in a crash just outside Austin Friday morning when another vehicle failed to yield and collided into him, Texas Department of Public Safety said.

According to a press release, Mathew Scott Keaton, 29, was driving southbound on U.S. 183 at around 5:17 a.m. when another vehicle traveling northbound failed to yield when turning left into a parking lot, thus colliding with Keaton's vehicle.

Keaton and the 75-year-old driver of the other vehicle came to a rest in a ditch off U.S. 183 facing northeast, 1.4 miles east of Austin.

Police said Keaton was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to St. David's South Austin Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at 6:18 a.m.

Preliminary investigations are still taking place.

