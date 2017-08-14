Man dies after boat collides with wall at Lake LBJ

A stock image of lake water. (Photo: Danielle Reid / EyeEm / Getty Images)

BURNET COUNTY - One man died and a woman was injured after the boat they were driving on Lake Lyndon B. Johnson collided with a concrete wall as they attempted to go into a cove.

Texas Parks and Wildlife officials told KVUE the incident happened late Sunday night. The couple -- which officials said is from Kingsland -- were the only people on the boat. The driver of the boat -- identified as 68-year-old Russell B. Bowman Jr. -- struck the concrete retaining wall near the cove entrance to the Rock Bluff Subdivision at about 11 p.m. Investigators said he suffered severe head injuries and apparent internal injuries before he died at the scene.

The woman was treated at the ambulance that responded to the scene and was later released.

Game Wardens continue to investigate the fatal crash.

