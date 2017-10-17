DNA match places man at scene of second-floor apartment sex assault from 2016

Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

AUSTIN - In 2016 a man allegedly entered through a second story balcony patio sliding door before attempting to sexually assault the resident. On Oct. 5, 2017, police found him.

The suspect, who police later identified as Morris Lee McDonald Jr, had allegedly entered the victim's second-floor apartment in October 2016 through the unlocked balcony sliding door. The victim told police she woke up around 6 a.m. to see the suspect standing beside her bed with a flashlight. The affidavit reports McDonald then pulled her bed covers off and attempted to silence her screaming with a pillow. Police said McDonald tried to repeatedly assault her while allegedly saying, "Shut up or I will kill you!" The victim told police she did not know the intruder and had given him no consent to enter her house or to sexually touch her. Police said McDonald then fled after attempting to sexually assault the victim for the second time by jumping from the second floor balcony and leaving on foot.

A Sexual Assault Forensic Exam (SAFE) was performed and DNA was collected and uploaded into the Austin Police Department's system and compared to DNA samples of known offenders. On Oct. 5 of this year, police received confirmation of a DNA match from the victim's inner thigh swabs with McDonald. The affidavit reports the victim reviewed a color photograph of McDonald and confirmed he was the suspect who allegedly broke into her apartment in 2016.

McDonald is currently incarcerated in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice serving time for three separate felony convictions of residential burglaries.

McDonald faces a first degree felony charge of burglary of residence with intent to commit sexual assault, according to police records.

