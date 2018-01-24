Man killed in motorcycle collision in NE Austin, police say

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Austin police reported a man was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and automobile Wednesday night near East Howard Lane and Dessau Road.

ATCEMS initially reported the accident around 7 p.m. and said CPR was in progress for the man estimated to be in his 40s. He was taken to Round Rock Medical Center and no other patients were transported.

Officials said to expect road closures in the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

