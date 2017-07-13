KVUE
Close

Man critically injured in crash with dump truck

KVUE 9:52 PM. CDT July 13, 2017

A man was transported to the hospital with critical injuries after a crash involving a dump truck near the Loop 360 bridge, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

ATCEMS said the crash was around 9 p.m. near the intersection of N Capital of Texas Highway and Courtyard Drive. An adult male was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries. 

The two-vehicle crash involved a dump truck, ATCEMS said. 

© 2017 KVUE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories