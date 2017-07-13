Man critically injured in crash with dump truck

(Photo: KVUE)

A man was transported to the hospital with critical injuries after a crash involving a dump truck near the Loop 360 bridge, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

ATCEMS said the crash was around 9 p.m. near the intersection of N Capital of Texas Highway and Courtyard Drive. An adult male was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The two-vehicle crash involved a dump truck, ATCEMS said.

