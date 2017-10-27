Man charged with inappropriately touching, photographing girl, 7

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

AUSTIN - After a 7-year-old girl told her father and school counselor about incidents that happened between herself and a 51-year-old man, police have issued a warrant for his arrest.

On Oct. 2, the Austin Police Department was alerted by the victim's mother that Robert "Kip" Lewis had allegedly forced the victim to perform sexual acts on him. Police did not say what Lewis' relationship to the girl was.

The 7-year-old victim had alerted her father and school counselor that Lewis had come inside the home to watch her shower on two occasions, police said. The victim told APD that Lewis had allegedly forced her to perform sexual acts on him once on May 16, and then again on July 4, while at the swimming pool in her own backyard. She was only 6-years-old the first time.

The victim also told police that Lewis came to watch her shower while she was in her own bathroom at her residence on Oct. 20, 2016, and Nov. 29, 2016, and that she remembers these dates because she wrote them down in her journal.

According to the affidavit, the victim also told the forensic interviewer that Lewis had come into her room one night while she was asleep naked and that she awoke to him trying to make her "touch herself." The victim told police that while she was looking at photos on Lewis' phone, she allegedly found photos of herself asleep naked from the night of the incident. The victim then deleted the pictures from his cell phone, police said.

Lewis has been charged with indecency with a child by contact, police said. His bond is set at $150,000. According to online records with the Travis County Jail, Lewis is not in custody as of Friday afternoon.

