Man charged in hit-and-run of Georgetown cyclist pleads guilty

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS - The man charged with a hit-and-run of a 19 year old Georgetown cyclist in 2017 pleaded guilty Wednesday in Williamson County court.

Aaron Richard Davidson provided a written statement to APD on Jan. 26, 2017, stating he had veered into oncoming traffic and struck an object. Witnesses told police they had heard a "large boom sound" and saw a bicycle wheel fly in the air.

Thomas "Tommy" Ketterhagen was last seen Jan. 23, 2017, and his body was found by his mother the following morning.

Police were able to identify Davidson's truck from pieces of the headlight and paint chips left at the scene.

The district attorney said he was pleased to have resolved the case, and that this reflects the desire of Ketterhagen's family for Davidson's rehabilitation.

Tommy's father told KVUE it was hard to hear the details and recall how so many "careless acts" led to his son's death.

"We do pray for Aaron," he said. "He has to stay clean and safe for 10 years and I hope he does. Maybe someday Aaron will be in the right place at the right time for the right reasons and save a life. We can only hope."

Davidson's sentencing is set for March 6 at 9 a.m.

