Man charged after train collided with car stuck on railroad tracks in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS - Police said a man was charged after he managed to escape his car before it was struck by a train in San Marcos Feb. 5.

As he was driving onto the tracks between CM Allen Pkwy and East Hopkins Street at around 6 a.m. on Feb. 5, his car got stuck. The driver -- identified by police as Ian Phillips Vaneau, 25 -- abandoned his vehicle.

A Union Pacific train then struck the vehicle, pushing it to the East Hopkins railroad crossing. The train came to a stop.

The crash caused a traffic backup on East Hopkins Street, CM Allen Parkway, Guadalupe Street and LBJ Drive. The crossing was backed up until 8:30 a.m. as crews cleared the debris and train.

San Marcos police said Vaneau was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing. He suffered no injuries.

