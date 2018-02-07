Man attempts robbery at Randalls Pharmacy, nearby Wells Fargo

AUSTIN - Police say a man is accused of robbing a Randalls Pharmacy and Wells Fargo in the same parking lot on Wednesday afternoon.

The Austin Police Department said they responded to a robbery at the Randalls Pharmacy on Research Boulevard at 3:06 p.m., where the suspect allegedly walked up to the drive-thru lane, demanded cash and proceeded to walk away toward the Wells Fargo bank.

Officials said the suspect entered the bank, made a demand for cash and left the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was described as a white male wearing camo clothes, jeans and a beanie.

Officers arrived in the area a few minutes later and spotted a suspect matching that description at the bus stop on Braker Lane and took him into custody.

The case is currently being investigated by APD Robbery detectives and charges are pending.

Police are not sure if he took any money from the pharmacy drive-thru and said no weapons were seen.

This robbery is number eight this year, according to APD.

