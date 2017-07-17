Man arrested for allegedly pointing rifle at DPS helicopter

A previous booking photo for Clint Noe. (Photo: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS - A man was arrested Sunday evening after he allegedly pointed his rifle at a Department of Public Safety helicopter that was flying over a Thorndale residence.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, their deputies were dispatched to the residence at around 6:30 p.m. to assist DPS. Clint Noe, 39, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

"You point a deadly weapon to any law enforcement entity in Williamson County, our deputies will find you and arrest you,” said Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody.

