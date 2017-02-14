Man arrested after threatening hospital employees, bomb threat

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

AUSTIN - A man is in jail after he made several threats against employees of Seton Hospital and threatened to leave a bomb in the hospital.

According to the arrest affidavit, an employee of Seton Hospital, located at 1201 W. 38th Street, told police that a man made numerous calls to the hospital threatening to rape and kill employees and use an explosive device at the hospital. The man identified himself as Nima Yazdi.

Police ran an APD records check of the suspect's name and found his address and 13 previous arrests for various offenses including assault, unauthorized use of a vehicle, narcotics offenses and robbery. He also had a felony robbery conviction in 2007.

At 10:50 p.m. on November 30, 2016, Yazdi called the Seton Hospital Telemetry Unit, where a relative of his works as a Registered Nurse. He called the Telemetry Unit several times asking about his relative, who he was told was not on site. He said he did not appreciate the way his relative was treated by coworkers and said he would "come down there if he had to." He also mentioned his criminal history and said he was recently released from prison, the affidavit said.

On December 20, 2016, Yazdi called the Telemetry Unit again and threatened to rape and sodomize one of the nurses, kill her fiance and then kill her. He also threatened to shoot a hospital security officer in the chest and said he had put a bomb in the hospital "to prove a point," according to the affidavit.

Later that day, Yazdi called the hospital again and told a security officer that the APD officers handling the case were cowards and "if they wanted him, to come and get him." He also said, "people only respond to force or violence" and "you never know who you are dealing with." He said that he was "bitter with the world," the affidavit said.

On January 24, Yazdi was arrested after he threatened a person with a gun in the check-out line at the HEB located at 5808 Burnet Road. He was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a felon.

Yazdi is being held in the Travis County Jail on charges of terroristic threats and unlawful possession of a firearm.

