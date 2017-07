Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

A man is in custody after he threatened others with a pistol in South Austin, Austin police said.

Police were called to the 500 block of Clover Court at 12:26 p.m. on reports of a person waving a pistol and threatening someone.

One person was arrested.

There were no injuries.

