Man arrested after deadly stabbing Saturday morning

AUSTIN - Travis County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man after a deadly stabbing Saturday morning.

Travis County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 1:45a.m. at 4604 Sojourner Street, east of Highway 130 and south of Webberville Road.

Deputies said they arrested 51-year-old Roberto Degollado inside the home, and later found a woman who had been stabbed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Travis County Sheriff's Office said they are preparing paperwork to charge Degollado with murder.

The woman's identity has not yet been released.

Travis County Sheriff's Office said the medical examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

