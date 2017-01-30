Man arrested after allegedly recording girl under H-E-B bathroom stall

Police car with lights on. (Photo: Westend61/Getty Images, Westend61 / Sean Locke)

AUSTIN - After a father found out that a man was allegedly recording his child under an H-E-B bathroom stall and called police, a 30-year-old man has been charged with "invasive visual recording."

Shortly after arriving at the H-E-B located on Manor Road near U.S. 183 at around 3 p.m. on Saturday, police spoke with the father who gave an account of what happened.

The father told police that his daughter, who is a minor, went into the bathroom with his other, older daughter. The older daughter told an officer that, based on the clothes someone was wearing in one of the stalls, it appeared to be occupied by a man. When the child came out of the stall next to the one apparently occupied by a man and they left the restroom together, she started crying.

The child went up to her father and told him that someone had put a white cell phone underneath the stall door. She said she saw a flash of light coming from the phone. After hearing her story, her father went to the restroom to confront the man. After seeing a pair of male shoes underneath the stall, he left and got a manager. The manager told the man to get out of the restroom.

After police responded to the store, they found a man named Leonard Williams nearby who matched the description and had a cell phone that matched the child's description. Although the father identified Williams as the person who allegedly recorded his daughter and surveillance video shows Williams leaving the store, Williams denied being at the H-E-B that day.

According to online records with the Travis County Jail, Williams is currently in custody on a $10,000 bond.

