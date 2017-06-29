Man arrested after alleged road rage attack

Police arrested a man after beating another man in a South Austin road rage incident.

Officers were called to the Days Inn located at 4220 Interstate 35 service road around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27. Dispatchers told officers that one of the vehicles involved in the incident had left the scene and gave them a description of the vehicle and its plate numbers, according to an arrest affidavit.

One of the responding officers saw the vehicle on his way to the hotel. He attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver, identified as Shuaib Chambers, 36, would not pull over. The officer followed Chambers to a bar parking lot where he exited the vehicle and ran. The officer chased him to the front door of the Palazio Gentlemen's Club where he was able to handcuff Chambers, the affidavit said.

Meanwhile, another officer responded to the scene in the parking lot of the Days Inn. The victim, whose eye was swollen shut, said he had been making a U-turn at the South I-35 northbound service road and was waiting for traffic to clear so he could merge when Chambers pulled up behind him. Chambers began "aggressively honking at him." When the victim merged, he said Chambers rear-ended his vehicle then drove alongside his car, scraping the back panel.

Chambers then pulled into the Days Inn parking lot so the victim followed him, thinking they would exchange information. The victim said Chambers immediately got out of his vehicle and started yelling at the victim, accusing him of trying to make him crash, according to the affidavit.

The victim told police that Chambers opened his car door and started punching him in the face with a closed fist. The victim also believed that Chambers stole his phone.

Officers took the victim to the location at which the other officer had Chambers handcuffed and the victim confirmed that Chambers had assaulted him.

The victim was taken to the hospital where doctors said he had a large hematoma causing deep tissue damage to his eye, a chipped tooth, broken nose and fractures to some of the bones in his face.

Chambers was booked into the Travis County Jail on charges of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, theft of property, evading arrest, accident involving damage to vehicle and driving while intoxicated. He is being held on bonds totaling $94,000.

