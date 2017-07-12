Man and woman caught with PCP and illegal amount of cough syrup

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

AUSTIN - Two 34-year-olds were caught in Austin with 12 pharmaceutical-grade bottles of Promethazine with codeine, also known as pharmaceutical-grade cough syrup, which is commonly used to make "lean."

Around 8 p.m. on July 8, two Austin police officers pulled over Kassandra Fisher for speeding on US Hwy 71 with passenger Nicholas Jackson on Saturday evening.

According to an affidavit, officers saw Jackson hiding something in the console and under the seat, which later was identified as 10 liquid ounces of PCP, a hallucinogenic drug, and an open beer can. The suspects also had a Gatorade bottle partially filled with what was identified as liquid PCP.

The officers then discovered a cardboard box containing 12 16-ounce unopened bottles of Promethazine with Codeine in the rear of the vehicle. APD believes the two got the Promethazine with codeine in Houston and intended to distribute it in the Austin area, according to the affidavit.

Fisher and Jackson are both in custody of the Travis County Jail according to online records. Jackson is held at a $1 million bond and Fisher is held at $400,000 bond.

