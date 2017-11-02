Man allegedly uploaded 764 images of child pornography

File photo

AUSTIN - A man is accused of uploading 764 images of child pornography from his Google account from May 11 through July 27 of this year, police said.

The Austin Police Department received approximately 10 CyberTips from Google to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's CyberTipline that revealed the suspect, Anthony Baima, had allegedly uploaded around 764 images of minors that were pornographic in nature. According to court documents, over 100 images uploaded were of pre-pubescent female children involved in sexual acts.

On Oct. 31, with a search warrant, APD said officials entered Baima's fiancée's house, took Baima into custody and seized multiple media devices belonging to him.

Baima has been charged with a third-degree felony offense of possession of child pornography with bail set at $20,000.

